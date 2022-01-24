Gregg County remains on track to reach a pandemic-high month of new cases of COVID-19 with health data released Monday that shows the county’s active cases were more than 18 times higher than a month ago.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Monday reported 822 new total — 428 confirmed and 394 probable — cases in the county. There have been 3,723 new cases in county residents this month. The highest number of new cases in a single month was in September when 4,099 new cases were reported.
Active cases in the county rose by nearly 26% since Thursday. On Monday, there were 3,997 active cases in the county compared to 3,175 reported Thursday. The total of active cases is more than 18 times the 216 active cases reported a month ago on Dec. 20.
There was no new data provided by NET Health on community transmission levels of the virus in each county Monday. New seven-day rolling rates of infection are expected to be released Thursday.
On Monday, NET Health reported there were 265 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals. The county’s hospitalization rates now trend similar to data last seen in mid-to-late October.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G also continues to increase. On Monday, there were 454 patients hospitalized in the region, an increase of 35 patients since Thursday’s report. The hospitalization number includes 99 patients in intensive-care units and 68 patients on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
As of Monday in Gregg County, 55.79% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.52% of people age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 88.83% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Monday, while 81.15% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
Smith County on Monday surpassed a pandemic high of new cases reported in a single month since NET Health began reporting cases in September 2020.
The previous pandemic high was during September 2021, when the county saw a total of 8,351 new cases, according to NET Health. On Monday, there had been 8,857 new cases reported through the first 24 days of January, surpassing the pandemic high by over 500 new cases. Comparatively, there were 1,382 new cases reported in all of December and 504 new cases throughout the month of November, according to data from NET Health.
Data gathered in Monday’s report represents data from noon Thursday to noon Monday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said there were 571 new cases in county residents during the past week. There were also three COVID-19 deaths in the past week, he said.
Sims, however, reported the average number of new cases per day had decreased from 147 to 82.
“Last week could be the peak in our new cases, only time will tell,” Sims said. “The additional fatalities is a firm reminder that we need to continue to be cautious.”