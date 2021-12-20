Active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County have increased slightly, according to public health data released Monday.
On Monday, active cases in the county increased to 179 since Thursday's report of 170 total cases, according to statistics released by the Northeast Texas Public Health District. NET Health reported 29 new cases — 10 confirmed and 19 probable — in the county as of Monday.
According to NET Health, probable cases are attributed to patients who have received a positive antigen test, until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.
The county’s seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection also slightly increased on Monday to 7.14 from 6.8 on Thursday. increased to 7.14 Monday. Gregg County on Monday had the second-lowest seven-day rolling rate in the public health district’s seven-county jurisdiction. Rains County, which had a rate of 1.14, was the lowest.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of new infections remains at a minimal level for community spread of the disease. Minimal community spread consists of a rate of between zero and 10 and indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings.
NET Health on Monday reported there had been 19,632 COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the pandemic began, with 19,168 total recoveries.
Three Gregg County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health’s data.
In Gregg County, 54.06% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 47.38% of residents 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 87.97% of people 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Monday, while 80.73% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
On Monday, there were 94 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately four fewer than Thursday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 27 of those are in ICUs and 12 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
In Smith County, NET Health reported Monday that active cases of COVID-19 had risen to 621 from 573 on Thursday, an increase of 8%. There were also 136 new total case in county residents. The seven-day rolling rate of infection on Monday was 15.46, the highest among the seven counties for which the health district provides disease surveillance and an increase from 10.12 on Thursday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said cases remained steady in county residents averaging about 11 new diagnoses per day. On Monday, the county had 185 active cases, an increase of 64 from the previous Monday's 121.
“The Omicron variant is constantly in the news and seems to be spreading quickly,” he said.
Sims acknowledged that many families will be gathering for Christmas and urged residents to be cautious.
“If you're not feeling well, please stay home,” he said. “The rapid tests are available at most pharmacies, masks are available almost everywhere and the vaccine is also readily available. Do your part to stay healthy and to protect those around you.”
Other counties
Henderson County had 33 new cases — 15 confirmed, 18 probable — reported since Thursday. There are 164 total active cases within the county. There have been 9,769 total recoveries reported.
Van Zandt County had 21 new cases — 12 confirmed, nine probable — reported since Thursday. There are 151 total active cases within the county. There have been 8,129 total recoveries reported.
Anderson County had 15 new cases — 12 confirmed, three probable — reported since Thursday. There are 86 total active cases within the county. There have been 5,567 total recoveries reported.
Wood County had 18 new cases — 13 confirmed, five probable — reported since Thursday. There are 124 total active cases within the county. There have been 6,540 total recoveries reported.
Rains County had no new cases reported since Thursday and there are 15 total active cases within the county. There have been 1,512 total recoveries.
Total recoveries and total active cases include probable and confirmed data. Data gathered in Monday’s report represents the past 96 hours, from noon Thursday to noon Monday.