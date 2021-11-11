Gregg County’s community spread of COVID-19 as well as active cases continue to trend downward, according to Thursday's bi-weekly update from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Gregg County plummeted nearly 19%, and community spread levels decreased by more than 35%, keeping the county in the “minimal” spread classification, according to the report.
NET Health reported 16 total — eight confirmed and eight probable — new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Monday’s report. The report also shows a drop in overall active cases in the county, falling from 265 on Monday to 215 on Thursday.
Gregg County’s community spread level, now at 3.57 as of Thursday. The minimal spread window is a rate of between zero and 10.
Minimal community spread indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings.
About a month ago, the week ending Sept. 23, Gregg had levels of community spread that were "substantial" — or 35 or more new cases per week adjusted for population.
On Thursday, there were 126 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G that includes Longview and Tyler, approximately 17 fewer than Monday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 53 of those are in ICUs and 38 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.