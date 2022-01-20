Longview hospital in need of volunteers due to COVID-19 loss, impact

Volunteers at the Longview Regional Medical Center went through the loss of eight friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the impact of the pandemic and patients filling the halls, the hospital is looking for volunteers to help out in different areas.
Volunteers are expected to spend at least four hours a week providing support to hospital staff while extending hospitality to patients, family members, and visitors. The Volunteer Auxiliary also holds fundraisers to provide scholarships for graduating high school seniors pursuing a career in healthcare and also support non-profit community organizations such as Longview Community Ministries, Hope Haven, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Women's Center and many others.
Janice Benton, vice president of the volunteer auxiliary, has volunteered for over 40 years now and saw the program at its very founding in 1980 after her neighbor asked if she would help get the volunteer organization started.
At the time, Benton was an elementary grade teacher in Longview.
Benton accepted her neighbor’s invitation to be on the committee, and so did other local professionals. After meetings were held, Benton said they had no problem in getting volunteers.
“We had people that were just really excited about becoming members and the hospital was still small, of course everybody was excited about the hospital because it was going to be the new, second hospital in town, so we didn’t have any problems getting members,” Benton recalled.
The purpose of the committee was to find people interested in helping and serving the needs of patients. Together, the group proposed an organization plan that would offer continuing opportunities for volunteers to lend assisting efforts to the hospital’s purpose.
Benton and her husband were once both patients in the same hospital she had volunteered at. Seeing the hospital from a different perspective, she said, confirmed she volunteered her time to a good facility with doctors.
“When someone walks into the hospital, they’re not in the best mood and usually somebody’s anxious. I know there’s been several times I’m able to see that anxiety on their face and sometimes, just a kind word or a smile when they get to us and we tell them we will walk them where they need to go, we make sure we (offer) whatever we can do. We’re touching the lives of other people while we’re serving,” said Benton.
She said volunteering is a satisfaction and a privilege. Although COVID has prevented patients from going into more areas of the hospital, there are various areas to help volunteer, such as at information desks, surgical areas, patient comfort areas and more.
She added eight volunteers have died during the pandemic and some are still afraid to return to the hospital to volunteer because of exposure.
There are no requirements for volunteers but to be able bodied and want to help others. Volunteers receive a free meal ticket for every four hours they volunteer on their assigned day, receive a free uniform jacket or vest, a free flu vaccine each year and attend activities such as birthday breakfasts, employee picnics and luncheons.
“The best part is we meet a lot of people, make new friends within the volunteers and even, we’ve made friends with people who frequent the hospital… We’re a little family,” she said.
Barbara McMichael, volunteer for six years and treasurer of the volunteer auxiliary, said after she retired from working at the hospital, she felt she needed to do something productive to give her satisfaction.
She mostly sits at the information desk and assists visitors in where to go and on general information.
“You go home at night and know that you were successful at helping people, and all the staff there is so appreciative. When we were out on COVID leave and got to come back, they ran up and hugged us and told us they really missed us,” said McMichael.
Those interested in volunteering may call 903-232-3703.