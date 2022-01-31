On the heels of reaching a pandemic high, new COVID-19 cases in Gregg County eased Monday with newly released data in spite of an increase in active cases in county residents.
During January, Gregg County saw its highest number of new infections since the Northeast Texas Public Health District began recording data in September 2020. From Jan. 1 to Monday, there were 4,643 new cases of the virus reported in the county, surpassing the 4,099 new COVID-19 cases recorded as the previous pandemic record in September 2021.
The county had already reached the pandemic record Thursday as 4,168 new cases of the virus were reported.
Comparatively, there were 435 cases reported in all of December and 121 cases reported in November.
Also Monday, NET Health reported a community spread level of 106.26 in Gregg County, which is a 27% decrease from Thursday when the spread was at 146.26.
NET Health reported 475 new total cases — 230 confirmed and 245 probable —in Gregg County in Monday’s data.
On Monday, there were 4,673 active cases in the county compared to 4,436 reported Thursday, an increase of 5%.
Gregg County on Monday had the third-highest level of community spread among counties in the NET Health jurisdiction behind Smith and Wood counties.
On Monday, NET Health reported 325 East Texans treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals, 45 more than those reported Thursday. The number nears a peak in local hospitalizations seen in September 2021 when it reached 389.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, which includes Tyler and Longview, also continues to increase. On Monday, 501 patients were hospitalized in the region, an increase of four since Thursday’s report. Hospitalizations include 120 patients in ICUs and 69 patients on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
As of Monday in Gregg County, 55.95% of people 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.76% of people 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 88.92% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Monday, while 81.20% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
In Smith County, on Monday there were 1,110 new cases — 505 confirmed and 605 probable — reported since Thursday. The county had 12,125 acive cases with a seven-day rolling rate of infectdion of 145.75.
Monday’s NET Health report represents data from noon Thursday to noon Monday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported an average of 59 new cases per day for the past seven days in county residents.
“That's a significant decline from the average of 82 cases per day from the prior week,” Sims said in a statement. “Hospitalizations in our area remain fairly high at 20% of total capacity being filled with Covid patients.”
Sims also said there had been five COVID-19 deaths in the past week in the county.
“Even though our new cases are declining, it will take some time for those with severe illness to recover in the hospital,” he said.