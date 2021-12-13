Active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County on Monday increased slightly during the weekend, according to public health data.
On Monday, active cases in county residents increased by nearly 7% from Thursday, according to statistics released by the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county’s active cases went from 149 on Thursday to 159 Monday. NET Health reported 26 new cases — 21 confirmed and five probable — in the county on Monday.
The county’s seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection decreased to 5.99 Monday. The rate decreased more than 24% from the 7.95 reported Thursday. Gregg County has the second-lowest level in the public health district’s seven-county jurisdiction behind Anderson County, which has a rate of 3.46.
The minimal community spread window consists of a rate of between zero and 10 and indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings. The seven-day rolling rate is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
There have been 19,570 COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the pandemic began, with 19,126 total recoveries, according to NET Health.
Three Gregg County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health’s data on Monday.
In Gregg County, 53.77% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 47.38% of residents 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 87.82% of people 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Monday, while 81.05% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
On Monday, there were 108 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately one more than Thursday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 34 of those are in ICUs and 22 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Monday the county saw a spike in COVID-19 cases during this past week, adding 42 new cases. One additional death was also reported, he said.
Sims encouraged community members to remain cautious.
“It’s nice to know that initial indications about the Omicron variant don’t show severe illness but we still should take preventative measures seriously for our own health and those around us,” he said. “Please continue to remember the families who’ve lost loved ones.”
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 86 new total cases — 56 confirmed and 30 probable. The health district said there have been 36,652 total recoveries in Smith County with 531 active cases in the county on Monday.