Active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County have decreased slightly, according to public health data released Thursday.
On Thursday, active cases in county residents fell by almost 2% from Monday, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. Thursday's decline follows an increase shown in Monday's report.
The county’s active cases decreased from 152 on Monday to 149 on Thursday. NET Health on Thursday reported 26 new cases — 16 confirmed and 10 probable — in the county.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection remains unchanged at 7.95 since Monday, still categorized as minimal community spread. Gregg County has the third-lowest level of community spread in the public health district’s seven-county jurisdiction behind Anderson and Rains counties.
The minimal community spread window consists of a rate of between zero and 10 and indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings. The seven-day rolling rate is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
There have been 19,544 COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the pandemic began, with 19,110 patients recovered, according to NET Health.
Three Gregg County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health. There have been no jail deaths, according to the district.
In Gregg County, 53.60% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, while 47.20% of residents 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data shows 87.75% of people 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Thursday, while 80.98% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
On Thursday, there were 107 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 18 more than there were on Monday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 36 of those are in ICUs and 23 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.