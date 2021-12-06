After many recent declines, active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County on Monday had increased slightly from a report this past week.
On Monday, active cases in county residents increased by almost 12% from Thursday, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. The county’s active cases went from 136 to 152.
NET Health reported 35 new cases — 15 confirmed and 20 probable — in the county on Monday.
The county’s seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection remains at minimal community spread levels at 7.95, compared to 5.18 Thursday, which is the second-lowest in the public health district’s seven-county jurisdiction behind Anderson County.
The minimal community spread window consists of a rate of between zero and 10 and indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings. The seven-day rolling rate is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
There have been 19,518 COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the pandemic began, with 19,084 patients recovered, according to NET Health.
Three Gregg County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health’s data on Monday. There have been no jail deaths, according to the district.
In Gregg County, 53.45% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 47.06% of residents 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 87.67% of people 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Monday, while 80.92% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
On Monday, there were 101 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 27 of those were in ICUs and 16 patients were on ventilators.
Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents the 96 hours from noon Monday to noon Thursday.
Active cases of COVID-19 decreased in Smith County, according to the health district, from 534 on Thursday to 513 on Monday; however, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced an increase in his county.
Sims on Monday said the county averaged five new cases per day compared to three the previous week.
“Over the past seven days our new cases have ticked up. While it's not a substantial uptick, we don't want to start a trend,” Sims said.
An additional 35 cases of the virus were reported this past week, bringing the active number of cases in Harrison County to 60.
“We might expect an increase in cases during colder weather as many are inside more often. Please take this seriously and protect yourself and those around you,” Sims said.