Security wears PPE to protect against the spread of COVID-19 as they guard outside an office building on Dec. 11 in Beijing. As part of a 10-point directive, the Chinese government announced Wednesday that people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms will be permitted to quarantine at home instead of at a government facility, testing requirements are reduced, people are permitted to buy over-the-counter medications, and local officials can no longer lock down entire neighborhoods or cities, a major shift in its zero COVID policy.