FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys have made a trade to try to upgrade their roster during the open week for the second straight year.
The Cowboys acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots for a conditional late-round draft pick in 2021, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The open week for Dallas (4-3) was after seven games last year as well, when they sent their first-round pick in this year’s draft to Oakland for receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys’ new No. 1 target has proven to be a big boost for quarterback Dak Prescott’s offense.
Bennett had just returned to the Patriots after serving a one-game suspension for what he said was a “philosophical disagreement” with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.
Bennett is familiar with Dallas secondary coach and passing game coordinator Kris Richard. They were together for five seasons in Seattle.
The 33-year-old Bennett is also familiar with Texas and the Cowboys. He played high school football in the Houston area before going to Texas A&M. His younger brother, tight end Martellus Bennett, was a second-round pick by Dallas in 2008 and spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys.
The move is also a nod to the loss of lineman Tyrone Crawford, who tried to play through a hip injury but needed surgery and is out for the season.
Bennett is a three-time Pro Bowler.