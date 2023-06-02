Hallsville’s Blake Cox earned Most Valuable Player honors, and teammates Sawyer Dunagan (Offensive Player of the Year) and Zane Holder (Defensive Player of the Year) also picked up superlatives with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Baseball Team for the 2023 season.
Chris Whatley of Hallsville was named Coach of the Year, and other superlatives went to Michael Dudolski of Whitehouse (Pitcher of the Year), Garrett Hayes of Whitehouse (Newcomer of the Year), Worth McMillen of Texas High (Sophomore of the Year) and Eli Emery of Marshall (Freshman of the Year).
Cox went 13-1 on the mound with a save, a 0.75 earned run average, 93 strikeouts and 17 walks in 74.2 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .343 with six doubles, two triples, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Landon Bowden, Hallsville; Tanner Ross, Texas High; Drew Dyke, Mount Pleasant; Jadavion lacy, Tyler; Caden Noblit, Marshall; Kaden Akin, Hallsville; Catcher: Keegan McCord, Whitehouse; First base: Dalton Raley, Texas High; Infield: Jordan Allen, Longview; Connor White Hallsville; Jacob Yowell, Texas High; Knox Pilgreen, Texas High; Mason McMinn, Mount Pleasant; Outfield: Taylor Tatum, Longview; Jack Holladay, Hallsville; Jermond McCoy, Whitehouse; Brendan Allred, Texas High; Luke Caussey, Whitehouse; Utility: Dante Martinez, Tyler; Designated Hitter: Ethan Stone, Whitehouse.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Cole Ramey, Longview; Kiefer Doxey, Longview; Max Gidden, Pine Tree; Colton Jaggers, Mount Pleasant; Bryce Alexander, Marshall; Chris Woodley, Whitehouse; Catcher: Drew Flores, Longview; First base: Ashton Garza, Hallsville; Braden Bean, Whitehouse; Infield: Dean McMillen, Pine Tree; Dallan Shaw, Marshall; Laker McPherson, Hallsville; Collin McLemore, Whitehouse; Outfield: Ronald Woods, Longview; Andrew Tutt, Longview; Will Luck, Mount Pleasant; Ethan Miller, Hallsville; Ean Crite, Texas High; Utility: Campbell Williams, Longview; Designated hitter: Colby Porter, Mount Pleasant; Khoren Clayborn, Marshall; Cody Reese, Texas High; Trentan Johnson, Hallsville.