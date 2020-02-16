It was the oldest chartered industry in Texas and covered a full city block in downtown Longview. In its heyday, the plant turned out the most popular plow in the Southwest.
What became the G.A. Kelly Plow Co. got its start in the 1840s when John A. Stewart began making plows and cowbells in a tiny shop near Marshall. He moved his operation to Four Mile Branch, near Jefferson in Marion County.
George Addison Kelly joined Stewart, serving as a shop foreman. Kelly had been born in 1832 in Tennessee, lived briefly in Louisiana, then relocated to Jefferson and married Lucy Anne Stewart.
By 1858, the enterprise was called Kelly and Stewart. Two years later, Kelly succeeded Stewart and began to improve on the crude plow the firm had been making.
Kelly traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to study advanced production methods. He returned to East Texas and developed what he called the Blue Kelly Plow. The farm implement was inexpensive, well made and an immediate hit with Texas farmers. Pretty soon Kelly was selling thousands of plows a year.
To Longview
As Kelly expanded his operation, Four Mile Branch began to be called Kellyville. With Kelly’s plant thriving, the community prospered and grew. It boasted two churches, a post office and a school.
When the Civil War began, Kelly organized a company of soldiers and prepared to go to war. However, authorities convinced Kelly he was needed at his plant to turn out cast-iron cannon balls as well as plows. He also developed a second plow called the Pony Plow and for a short time owned a Jefferson newspaper called the Home Advocate.
By 1866, the plant had been enlarged. Kelly bought the nearby Nash Iron Foundry and built a blast furnace to turn out his own iron.
Disaster struck in 1880. The Kellyville plant burned and Kelly had no insurance. He hoped to rebuild in Marion County but two years later salvaged what he could and moved to the thriving railroad town of Longview. There he built a plant between Center and High streets downtown. The new G.A. Kelly Plow Co. was a major employer and eventually covered more than 100,000-square feet.
In addition to plows, the Longview plant turned out a variety of agricultural implements, including cultivators, planters, harrows, hoes and shovels.
Kelly church
G.A. Kelly was a civic leader in Longview. He served as mayor and was much involved in the life of his church. In 1900, when the downtown Methodist congregation decided to construct a new building, Kelly not only organized the fund drive but also was architect and contractor for the project.
In appreciation, the church was renamed Kelly Memorial Methodist Church. It bore the Kelly name for a number of years and today is called First United Methodist Church.
By 1908, Kelly was turning out a full line of steel plows and tilling tools.
G.A. Kelly died in October 1909 and son R. Marvin Kelly succeeded him as president. The firm stayed in the Kelly family throughout its history, providing plows to generations of Southwestern farmers.
A front-page obituary in one Texas newspaper said: “George Addison Kelly was truly great. He was always kind and considerate to everybody … His work hours were shorter than any labor organization ever asked and his (employee) wages were higher.”
To keep up with the changing agricultural industry, the Longview plant produced farm equipment parts for various tractor producers.
The plant closed in the late 1960s, and, in 1970, stockholders voted to liquidate the 110-year-old-firm.
Today the former plant site is a city-owned parking lot.