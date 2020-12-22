FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo a copper water supply line, left, is shown connected to a water main after being installed for lead pipe, right, in Flint, Mich. The Trump administration overhauled the country's widely criticized, 29-year-old framework to eliminate toxic lead from drinking water on Tuesday, but critics charge that the new rule gives utilities far more time than before to finally replace old, lead-contaminated pipes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)