Skevi Antoniadou municipality official in charge of organizing Carnival festivities, takes a makeup before a carnival parade at a warehouse in southern coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Limassol's municipal authorities aren't letting the festive spirit completely wither away, as they're organizing a series of events conforming to coronavirus health safety protocols, culminating in an outing of King Carnival lead float that marks the theme of the entire period of festivities.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)