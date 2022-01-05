Students at Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD are receiving a life changing experience with a special program on campus -- the chess club. Some children have even sacrificed their recess time to practice for UIL competitions.
The program was implemented in 2012 with the help of Jay Dee Davis, a retired businessman and avid chess player, who has been coaching the chess club since it started.
Davis was enjoying his retirement when his wife, and a teacher for the district at that time, Mary Davis, volunteered him to fulfill the role.
“The principal asked my wife, 'Would you coach the chess team? (The Texas Education Agency) came out with a new chess program for UIL’ and my wife said ‘no, but my husband will,’" Davis said. “I thought it’s going to be three weeks with eight little kids in the second grade and then I can hang it up. At the end of those three weeks that team won the gold medal district competition, but most importantly everyone of them captured my heart so I continued.”
The program consists of first grade to eight grade students, and each grade has approximately 18 students.
Even though Jay Dee Davis is the coach, his wife also started helping out after retiring.
Mary Davis said students who are often in the chess club struggle in other education aspects but when it comes to chess they demonstrate hidden talents and knowledge that create a boost of confidence.
“It makes them feel smart and capable, it helps them push themselves. They are very intelligent in problem solving and analytical thinking, it just gives another way to show a child really how special and talented they are,” Mary Davis said.
One of the skills students take away is problem solving, which assists them throughout their education as they go on to other grade levels.
“The problem skills will help them throughout their lives. By losing a piece in a game or having a plan to dissolve, the students learn to not give up, but to evaluate and change flexibly to meet the next challenge,” he said.
Parents and former chess club members often go up to Davis when they see him outside of the school campuses and show appreciation toward the chess club, he said.
According to Davis, parents also often time write and call to the school campuses and request their child to be placed on the chess team.
Both Davis and his wife see the students as a "blessing" and have grown to love every student who has been part of the program.
“These kids are the blessing of our lives. Both of us are retired and we have been doing this a long time, and we love every single one of the kids,” he said. “It’s so refreshing to watch them succeed, especially after they get in high school and you see their decision making and life choices are really on point.”
Recently, some of the chess club students participated in the 2021 UIL Chess competition during November and December and went above margin scores compared to past years.
“This year it was so special because the margin of victory was so unusually high,” Davis said.
Students had 30 minutes to solve a numerous amount of chess puzzles depending on their grade level while competing against bigger schools.
Out of the last three years, the program has won a total of 13 team gold medals.