The Dallas Wings had been focused on the 2020 WNBA draft for about two years, and went into the night with three of the top seven picks.
“I think when we look back five or 10 years from now, we’re going to realize how important tonight was in terms of the amount of talent that we added to what I consider to be a very good, already existing talented young group of players,” Greg Bibb, the team’s president said Friday night.
Oregon 6-foot-4 forward Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility for the draft, was picked by the Wings second overall. Her Ducks teammate Sabrina Ionescu was picked No. 1 by the New York Liberty.
Dallas selected Princeton guard and three-time Ivy League player of the year Bella Alarie fifth overall. That was two picks before selecting 5-10 point guard Tyasha Harris from South Carolina, which was the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top 25 this season, just ahead of Oregon.
The Wings got 6-3 power forward Luisa Geiselsoder, a 20-year-old teammate of Sabally’s on the German national team, with the 21st overall pick in the second round.
The Wings acquired the fifth and seventh overall picks in this draft when they traded Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix earlier this year. They got first- and second-round picks from Las Vegas after trading Liz Cambage last May.
With Cambage gone and Diggins missing last season after giving birth to a son, the Wings were 10-24, their fewest wins since 2012.