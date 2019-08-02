Attorney Geoff Henley points out details in body camera footage from 32-year-old Tony Timpa's 2016 death in the custody of Dallas police officers during a press conference, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Dallas. Two Dallas police officers involved in the arrest of a 911 caller who died in their custody told commanders they mocked the handcuffed man as part of a "strategy" to get him to respond. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)