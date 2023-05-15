East-West vulnerable, West deals
NORTH
♠-A 10 7 3
♥-K 10 8
♦-A 5 4 2
♣-A 8
WEST EAST
♠-J 5 2 ♠-Q 9
♥-Q 4 ♥-J 6 5 3 2
♦-Q 7 ♦-J 10 8
♣-K Q 9 7 5 4 ♣-10 6 3
SOUTH
♠-K 8 6 4
♥-A 9 7
♦-K 9 6 3
♣-J 2
The bidding:
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
3♣ Dbl Pass 4♠
All pass
Opening lead: King of ♣
Today’s deal is from a tournament in Bermuda. West’s opening pre-empt, vulnerable, is totally reckless, but it shows what aggressive pre-emptors learned long ago – even when you get way out over your skis it is hard for the opponents to give you what you deserve. Three clubs doubled would have suffered a penalty far greater than any game bonus that might have been available to North-South, but neither North nor South did anything wrong in the auction. What is worse is that the North-South contract seems unmakeable, with a certain loser in each suit. Ian Harvey, from Bermuda, showed us that it could be done.
Harvey won the opening club lead with dummy’s ace and cashed the ace and king of trumps, happy to see both opponents follow suit. Judging from the play that West was the opponent likely to hold the last trump, Harvey continued by cashing the ace and king of hearts followed by the ace and king of diamonds. He then exited with his jack of clubs to West’s queen. West cashed the jack of spades, but then had to lead a club. Harvey discarded a heart from his hand while ruffing in dummy, then conceded a diamond and claimed his contract. Very nicely played!