Douglass standout Jaidyn Davis earned Most Valuable Player honors, and New Summerfield and Mount Enterprise picked up superlatives with the release of the District 22-2A All-District Basketball Team for the 2022-2023 season.
Drew Bobo of Douglass and Tony Uribe of New Summerfield shared Offensive MVP honors. Jace Bobo of Douglass was named the league's Defensive MVP, and Kaegan Ash of Mount Enterprise was the district's Newcomer of the Year.
Vance Dallas of Douglass was named Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Overton: Bryce Still; Carisle: Fernando Espinosa; Douglass: J.T. Davis, Omarion Scourton; Alto: Jackson Duplichain, Rashawn Mumphrey; New Summerfield: Ary Hernandez, Chris Leon; Cushing: Barrios (no first name given).
SECOND TEAM
Overton: Jayden Edwards, Isaiah Hawkins; Carlisle: David Deleon; Douglass: Kolton Karns; Alto: Jay Benton, Keegan Davis; New Summerfield: Marco Leon, Karson Andrade; Cushing: Dawson (no first name given)
HONORABLE MENTION
Overton: Joey Zalman, Sawyer Rogers; Douglass: Reagan Stout; New Summerfield: Luis Valenzuela, Juan Arredondo; Alto: Landon Cook, Zachary Battle