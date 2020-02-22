Drug Enforcement Administration agents are seen in June 2016 in Florida. The FBI arrested U.S. federal narcotics agent Jose Irizarry and his wife, Nathalia Gomez Irizarry, on Friday at their residence in Puerto Rico, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the arrest. Irizarry has been charged with conspiring to launder money with the same Colombian drug cartels he was supposed to be fighting.