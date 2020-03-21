Bugs are generally considered to be a normal thing people have to deal with. They just kind of happen, even to the cleanest, well kept homes. I presume they want in because we often have air conditioning and they don’t.
In East Texas especially, it is essentially inevitable; whether it’s very hot, very dry, or very cold, something with too many legs is going to try to come into your house. So you can really only let your guard down two months out of the year. There are ways to mitigate the threat, however. Keeping your sinks, showers, and tubs dry helps keep out gnats and centipedes. Keeping your food in the kitchen and your kitchen clean in general will help with roaches.
Unfortunately, as I have learned the hard way, ants don’t care. They will be happy to menace you over the smallest crumb of food. And I was very menaced.
It started with my dog’s food bowl. Empty, but a few 6 legged stragglers nosing around in it. I washed out the bowl and as a precaution, swept and mopped the kitchen. And suddenly…I was under siege.
The very next day, ants were everywhere. They were little lines of soldiers stealing my bread and chewing on my dogs’ bones. I couldn’t track them to any point of entrance or exit, they just seemed to manifest from the aether and return just as swiftly.
Hiding all of my food would work to prevent future invasions, but I wasn’t going to wait for the scrambling horde to figure out the buffet was closed. Something had to be done to discourage the ants already occupying my kitchen.
So, I began my counter-attack. Scour the floors and scrub the counters with soap and vinegar to remove the trails that other ants would follow. Set out some poison where the ants could get it but my dog couldn’t. I threw away the bag of bread that was more ant than bread. I stared a few of the tiny invaders down, took a few pictures, and asked the internet. The result: there are too many versions of tiny black ants that want to be in your house. Fortunately, both poison and prevention methods were the same for most of them.
Where to put the poison was an odd problem, they were coming out from somewhere I couldn’t find, no obvious trail of hungry ants crawling out of baseboards or electrical plugs or window seals. So I put it where the bread was, under the stove, and behind the fridge.
The next day, I had three lines of ants coming out of a baseboard on the other end of my house. At least there I knew where to put the poison. I’m still not sure what they were after over there unless they were lured by the lies of my candy-colored bath bombs.
I also learned that borax is a fairly cheap way to kill off ants and similar intruders such as silverfish and roaches. They way it worked was two-fold. The borax would stick the bodies and limbs of anything trying to cross it, and when the bug in quesrtion tried to clean it off, they would ingest it and die. Before it was cleaned off, the borax would work to dehydrate whatever it was stuck to, drawing out water from the bug. I assume this liquid attraction quality is what makes it a good detergent booster.
I’ll admit, I went a little borax-crazy, dusting down the nooks and crannies of my house as I swept the perimeter, scrubbing down each room as I went. As a boilerplate disclaimer, I caution anyone using commercial poison, traps or standard borax to keep it all out of reach of pets and children.
The stream of ants died down overnight to a small straggly line, and a day after that, the assault on my house was over. No ants on the counters, no ants on the floor. The kitchen was cleaner than even before I moved in, and my bathroom bereft of bugs.
Even now it’s an uneasy peace. All my flours and pastas and breads live in airtight containers, and I reinforce the borax barrier once every season. Perhaps I’m overreacting. I’m sure they were here first, before the house was built, and they are just foraging for food, something ants probably did since ants were ‘a thing’.
All reasonableness aside, not in my house. Not in my kitchen. Not in my food. They can camp out at the neighbors’ place.