BEIRUT — Nissan's fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn made his first public appearance Wednesday since being smuggled out of Japan last week, saying he fled a “nightmare” that would not end and vowed to defend his name wherever he can get a fair trial.
Ghosn spoke to a room packed with journalists for more than two hours in the Lebanese capital, where he arrived after jumping $14 million bail despite supposedly rigorous surveillance — a bold and improbable escape that embarrassed Japanese authorities and has allowed him to evade trial on charges of financial misconduct.
Combative, spirited, and at times rambling, he described conditions of detention in Japan that made him feel “dead ... like an animal” in a country where he asserted he had “zero chance” of a fair trial.
“For the first time since this nightmare began, I can defend myself, speak freely and answer your questions,” Ghosn said. “I didn't run from justice, I left Japan because I wanted justice."
But he made clear the question most on the minds of the gathered reporters would remain unanswered: An account of the daring international escape that saw him spirited from Japan to Turkey and from there to Beirut.
Media reports have said that he slipped out of his Tokyo residence alone, despite being under 24-hour surveillance. He met two men at a hotel, and then took a bullet train to Osaka before boarding a private jet hidden inside a musical equipment case. He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred onto another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived Dec. 30.
With big gestures and a five-part slide presentation, Ghosn brought his case to the global media in a performance that at times resembled a corporate presentation. His one thought before fleeing, he said: “You are going to die in Japan or you are going to get out.”