Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Nov. 3 in Washington. With elections in view and Democrats’ headline domestic bill in a rut, Sanders and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., have very different views of how things are going in their chamber. “I know we’re spending the week dealing with assistant secretaries of something or other, and that’s terribly important,” Sanders, the progressive firebrand and Vermont independent, said dryly Feb. 9.