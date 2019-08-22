In this Aug. 9, 2019 photo, former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom, in Clear Lake, Iowa. As the U.S. economy flashes recession warning signs, Democratic presidential candidates are leveling pre-emptive blame on President Donald Trump. They argue that his aggressive and unpredictable tariff policies are to blame for gloomy economic forecasts. (AP Photo/John Locher)