A real estate attorney is an important professional to have in one’s corner when buying or selling a home. The legal resource Find Law says that buying and selling a home can be one of the most significant purchases made in a person’s lifes. Real estate law can be complicated, and all parties involved need to ensure they are protected as they complete transactions and negotiations. That is why it is essential to have a real estate attorney in one’s corner. A lawyer trained in real estate law will review contracts and other documents like title transfers and deeds. The attorney also handles the closing. Throughout the process, attorneys will provide legal guidance and explain terminology related to the transaction. In case of a dispute, the attorney will also provide legal representation in the courtroom, if needed, or negotiate a resolution on a client’s behalf. Even though a real estate attorney is another expense in the process of purchasing real estate, it is a worthwhile investment for the protection and peace of mind attorneys provide.