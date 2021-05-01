Kiner-Falefa, Calhoun power Rangers past Red Sox 8-6
ARLINGTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered and had an RBI triple among his trio of hits, and Willie Calhoun’s three hits included a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Saturday night.
Josh Sborz (2-1) allowed one run in relief and struck out three of the five batters he faced to earn the win. Ian Kennedy whiffed all three hitters in the ninth inning for his sixth save in six opportunities.
Calhoun’s homer off Matt Andriese (0-1) in the sixth gave Texas a 6-5 lead. Kiner-Falefa tripled home Charlie Culberson later in the inning.
Andriese gave up three runs and three hits in one inning.
Looking to become the American League’s first five-game winner, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez left with a 5-4 lead after five innings. He allowed eight hits and threw 67 pitches.
Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer and J.D. Martinez had two singles and an RBI for Boston. Martinez went into play leading the majors with 25 RBIs.
Texas starter Jordan Lyles gave up five runs in four innings and failed to win at home for the third time in three games this season.
Kiner-Falefa’s fourth homer of the season matched his career high in only 28 games. His triple came on a liner just over the glove of second baseman Christian Arroyo that barely got past Renfroe in the right-center gap and rolled to the wall.
Harvick, Hamlin still looking for a win heading to Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Harvick learned the importance of survival when you don’t have the best car early in his racing career, whether it was in go-karts as a kid or late models in the long-defunct NASCAR Southwest Tour in the early 1990s.
“My first year in late models,” Harvick said, “I think I only got to run seven races because I wrecked the car every time we went out to the racetrack, and it took us a month to fix it because we couldn’t just go out and buy the parts and put it all together. We had to fix everything. That was something that just became ingrained in my head.”
The moral of the story?
“When you have a 15th-place car and you can finish 10th with it,” Harvick explained, “that’s a victory.”
It’s not as sweet as a real win, though. And heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion has yet to reach victory lane, even though it seems as if just about everybody else has. Brad Keselowski made it nine winners through the first 10 races last weekend at Talladega with an overtime pass for the victory.
It’s the fourth time since the modern era began in 1972 there have been that many different winners through 10 races.