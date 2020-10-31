Never before has a home’s outdoor space been more cherished or vital. It’s not surprising then that nearly two-thirds of American homeowners have either recently undertaken or are in the process of upgrading their home’s exterior, according to Porch.com. For those of you still in the planning phase, professional designer and TV personality Alison Victoria, host of HGTV’s “Windy City Rehab,” suggests four DIY-friendly projects to undertake this fall to turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis.
A great deck space can add valuable square footage to a home for al fresco dining, outdoor fun or just a refreshing retreat between Zoom meetings. The first thing to remember when planning a deck build is that materials matter. Consider building with composite decking, like Trex, which features a beautiful wood-grain pattern without the constant upkeep of wood. This high-performance, low-maintenance option won’t ever need sanding or staining, and only requires soap and water cleanings to retain its color and appearance for years to come.
“Trex is built to withstand the test of time, which is one of the many reasons I chose to use it in my own backyard,” says Victoria. “You can’t beat minimal maintenance on a deck that will still look like new after harsh winters like we have in Chicago. As a bonus, I love that it’s eco-friendly and made from 95% recycled materials.”
Put your green thumb to use by starting a vegetable garden or sprucing up your backyard with new plants and seasonal flowers. If you’re looking to create privacy, a popular and eco-friendly solution is to build a living wall that can shield you from neighbors while surrounding your outdoor space with flowers and fresh herbs. Planter boxes for a vertical wall are relatively easy to build. If your skills are more advanced, consider adding a drip irrigation system so you don’t have to worry about watering.
For a clever — and easy — design trick that adds both personal style and functionality to any outdoor space, consider incorporating lattice. Perfect for enhancing privacy or hiding unsightly views such as garbage cans and lawn equipment, lattice is durable, lightweight and easy to install. The Trex® LatticeWorks™ collection offers exclusive styles ranging from traditional to art deco in panels that can be applied to structures such as arbors, trellises and gazebos, or used as wainscoting or deck skirting.
Just like the inside of your home, you can establish separate outdoor areas for relaxing, cooking, dining and socializing. A pergola is perfect for creating the look and feel of an “outdoor room,” serving to frame a space while adding a distinct, architectural element. Incorporate traditionally interior accents like plush furnishings, accent pillows, throw blankets and an area rug — all weather-resistant, of course — to create an inviting and comfortable outdoor haven.
“When it comes to backyard design, pergolas remain on-trend due to their versatility and limitless design possibilities,” adds Victoria. “They are great for adding definition — and drama — to any deck.”
