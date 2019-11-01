Are you ready to get the best health coverage at an affordable price? Take a look below to discover the different options you have for ACA/Obamacare Assistance.
Get out your red pen and mark your calendars. These are the 2020 Health Insurance Open Enrollment Dates & Deadlines you need to know! While open enrollment runs from November 1st to December 15th, here are all the details:
Oct 26, 2019: 2020 Plans and benefits information were released. That was the earliest we could start searching/shopping for health plans for 2020!
November 1, 2019: Open Enrollment begins! Finally, you can enroll, re-enroll, or change your plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
December 15, 2019: Open Enrollment comes to a close. This is the last day to enroll in or change plans before 2020.
January 1st, 2020: Coverage commences. With the right plan, your coverage can start as soon as January 1, 2020.
All those dates can be overwhelming, but the experts at TrueCoverage Marketplace Insurance can walk you through it and help it make more sense. You can call (844) 995-0726 or visit TrueCoverage.com to get started.
ACA Obamacare Assistance
Now that it’s November, it’s time to discuss your needs, get health insurance quotes, and contact your chosen exchange. The best place to start is by understanding if the Affordable Care Act (A.C.A., also known as Obamacare) is right for you. The comprehensive health care reform law, enacted in March 2010, has three primary goals:
Make affordable health insurance available to more people.
Expand the Medicaid Program to cover all adults with income below 138% of the federal poverty level.
Support innovative medical care delivery methods designed to lower the costs of healthcare.
Obamacare provides consumers with subsidies, sometimes referred to as premium tax credits. Households with incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level are eligible for lower out-of-pocket costs by using these subsidies. Yet, there are still many misconceptions about the ACA health care options available.
Subsidy Misconceptions
Many individuals believe that only US citizens can apply and qualify for subsidies. However, there are several classes of immigrants that may qualify for Marketplace Coverage. Lawful Permanent Residents, refugees, lawful temporary residents, and more.
If you qualify for ACA health insurance, it’s important to make sure you have the right documentation. The Healthcare Marketplace requires additional documentation for some specific individuals. These individuals will have 90 days to send the documentation in or lose the subsidy. Click here to discover the documentation required for your needs.
Qualifying For ACA/Obamacare Subsidy
Are you sure you qualify for ACA/Obamacare subsidy? Here are some factors to consider:
Have there been any changes in the past year that would that affect your coverage?
Marriage
A birth or adoption
A dependent ‘aging out’ when
They qualify for Medicare
They turn 26 years of age
Do you have all the information needed to choose the best Metal Standard or Network for you?
Federal, State, and Private Health Exchanges are available to inform your decision.
Visit the Government Healthcare website to learn more.
Criteria such as age, income, size of household, and geography all play a role in how individuals can qualify. But once you find the right care for your needs, applications become much easier. Apply through Healthcare.gov or through professionals such as TrueCoverage!
TrueCoverage Marketplace Insurance has assisted over 50,000 people in getting the health coverage they need, and they have the experience to help you, too. TrueCoverage agents make finding the perfect healthcare coverage as simple as dialing (844) 995-0726 or visiting at TrueCoverage.com. Of course, there are exceptions. Check with the Special Enrollment Periods blog for the full story.