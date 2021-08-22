In this April 1, 1960 file photo, Phil, left, and Don of the Everly Brothers arrive at London Airport from New York to begin their European tour. Don Everly, one-half of the pioneering rock ‘n’ roll Everly Brothers whose harmonizing country rock hits impacted a generation of rock music, has died. He was 84. A family spokesperson said Everly died at his home in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday.