ANKARA, Turkey — Dozens of Turkish rescue workers were missing Wednesday after being hit by an avalanche in eastern Turkey while on a mission to find two other people missing in a previous avalanche.
Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez said 25 emergency service members were rescued from under the snow and hospitalized Wednesday. There was no information on their conditions.
The emergency services were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday.
The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle's operator and seven passengers escaped alive.
The second avalanche struck Wednesday as 300 emergency workers were searching for the two missing victims, private NTV television reported.
Fog and heavy snow were hampering the rescue efforts, NTV television reported.
The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for some 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. The agency quoted him as saying that he walked toward a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.