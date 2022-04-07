Drinkable water is available for Longview residents impacted by the boil water notice at the Longview Convention Complex.
The city on Thursday morning said there would be bottled water available at the complex, 100 Grand Blvd. According to the statement, bottled water was available until it runs out, and residents can bring containers to collect bulk water. The bulk water will still be available when the bottled water supply is depleted.
A water distribution point available Wednesday at Longview Mall is no longer in service.