ASSOCIATED PRESS
Max Duggan pulled out his old bag of running tricks in TCU’s last game to give the Horned Frogs even more momentum in turning around their season.
The mobile sophomore was impressive with his arm over the first month. Then came a rushing burst a week ago, and that’s put the Big 12’s top defense at West Virginia (4-3, 3-3 Big 12) on alert as the Horned Frogs (3-3, 3-3) try to reach an elusive winning record today.
Duggan set career highs with 19 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-18 win over Texas Tech last week. He has six other games with 70 or more rushing yards, but five of those occurred last season.
“Whether they’re running the ball efficiently or not, I think he is a factor in their running game, and he’s elite at it,” said West Virginia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae. “The kid’s a good football player.”
The Mountaineers limited Duggan’s effectiveness both with his legs and arm in pulling out a 20-17 win in the 2019 regular-season finale. West Virginia is much stronger on defense this season, holding opponents to a league-low 271 yards, including 109 on the ground.
West Virginia also has a league-high nine interceptions and possesses two of the Big 12’s top tacklers in linebacker Tony Fields and cornerback Alonzo Addae — Jahmile’s cousin.
They’re just not exactly sure what to expect this time out of Duggan. And Duggan’s teammates simply trust him no matter what he decides to do.
TCU has won two straight after losing three of its first four games. The teams have split their eight meetings as conference foes since both joined the Big 12 in 2012.