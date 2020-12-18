DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Anderson AP Operating, Inc. Beeler 2H Salmon, South (Sub-Clarksville Rucker, R/670 Oil 6091 13.5 Miles SE Palestine

Henderson Doughtie Operating Co., LLC Hightower 2 Autrey (Travis Peak) McDonald, J/411 Gas 12,000 11.1 Miles E Athens

Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD Mullins 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle, D/669 Gas 11,500 3.5 Miles W DeBerry

Panola R. Lacy Services, LTD. Mullins 2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle, D/669 Gas 11,500 3.5 Miles W DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Sparks HV Unit I 9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J/586 Gas 13,000 1.5 Miles NW DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Sparks HV Unit J Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J/586 Gas 13,000 1.5 Miles NW DeBerry

Panola Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Southland Paper Co. 21 Carthage (Cotton Valley) Hanks, I/271 Gas 12,000 5.7 Miles SW Carthage

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Stingray 1 Oak Hill (Pettit) Daniel Walker/866 Oil/Gas 7,400 6.7 Miles SE Henderson

Rusk CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Lake Oil Unit 1 9PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) Brown, R/102 Oil 11,900 4.5 Miles SW Henderson

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location

Harrison Trinity Operating (USG), LLC Jones 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,636 2.5 22135 Mcf 4.78 Miles N Waskom

Harriso Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh-Findley-Harper (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,115 2.5 23126 Mcf 15.3 SE Marshall

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Revolution 9 GU 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,613 2.25 8448 Mcf 5.7 Miles N Chinero

Nacogdoches Burk Royalty Co., LTD. McDuffie, B.J. Gas Unit 1 Appleby, N. (Rod-TP Cons) 10,700 64 8 Bbls/41 Mcf 4.7 Miles Se Garrison

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Caddo Lake (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,965 2.5 21648 Mcf 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Centennial GU 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,994 2.25 17903 Mcf 17.01 Miles NE Carthage

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Wiener WB-Bounds (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,942 2.25 18357 Mcf 9.5 Miles NE Carthage

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Wiener WB-Bounds (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,038 2.25 21514 Mcf 9.5 Miles NE Carthage

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Drake 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,887 2.25 16456 Mcf 2.1 Miles NW San Augustine

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Chanticleers DU H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,770 2.376 12607 Mcf 12.2 Miles W San Augustine

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Eagles DU B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,074 2.625 12976 Mcf 8.1 Miles W San Augustine

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Eagles DU B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,023 2.625 12560 Mcf 8.1 Miles W San Augustine

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from Dec. 6-12. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.