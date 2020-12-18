DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson AP Operating, Inc. Beeler 2H Salmon, South (Sub-Clarksville Rucker, R/670 Oil 6091 13.5 Miles SE Palestine
Henderson Doughtie Operating Co., LLC Hightower 2 Autrey (Travis Peak) McDonald, J/411 Gas 12,000 11.1 Miles E Athens
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD Mullins 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle, D/669 Gas 11,500 3.5 Miles W DeBerry
Panola R. Lacy Services, LTD. Mullins 2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle, D/669 Gas 11,500 3.5 Miles W DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Sparks HV Unit I 9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J/586 Gas 13,000 1.5 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Sparks HV Unit J Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J/586 Gas 13,000 1.5 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Southland Paper Co. 21 Carthage (Cotton Valley) Hanks, I/271 Gas 12,000 5.7 Miles SW Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Stingray 1 Oak Hill (Pettit) Daniel Walker/866 Oil/Gas 7,400 6.7 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Lake Oil Unit 1 9PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) Brown, R/102 Oil 11,900 4.5 Miles SW Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Harrison Trinity Operating (USG), LLC Jones 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,636 2.5 22135 Mcf 4.78 Miles N Waskom
Harriso Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh-Findley-Harper (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,115 2.5 23126 Mcf 15.3 SE Marshall
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Revolution 9 GU 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,613 2.25 8448 Mcf 5.7 Miles N Chinero
Nacogdoches Burk Royalty Co., LTD. McDuffie, B.J. Gas Unit 1 Appleby, N. (Rod-TP Cons) 10,700 64 8 Bbls/41 Mcf 4.7 Miles Se Garrison
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Caddo Lake (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,965 2.5 21648 Mcf 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Centennial GU 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,994 2.25 17903 Mcf 17.01 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Wiener WB-Bounds (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,942 2.25 18357 Mcf 9.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Wiener WB-Bounds (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,038 2.25 21514 Mcf 9.5 Miles NE Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Drake 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,887 2.25 16456 Mcf 2.1 Miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Chanticleers DU H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,770 2.376 12607 Mcf 12.2 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Eagles DU B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,074 2.625 12976 Mcf 8.1 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Eagles DU B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,023 2.625 12560 Mcf 8.1 Miles W San Augustine