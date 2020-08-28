DRILLING
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Harrison; TW Clemons Operating Co., LLC; Durkee Gas Unit 1 4; Woodlawn (Pettit); Vardeman, H/726; Gas; 6,950; 5.8 Miles N Marshall
Harrison; TW Clemons Operating Co., LLC; Durkee Gas Unit 1 5; Woodlawn (Pettit); Vardeman, H/726; Gas; 6,906; 5.8 Miles N Marshall
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Furrh-Carter HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Parmer, J/899; Gas; 13,000; 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Aaron Jeter HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Womack, J/705; Gas; 13,000; 7 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Aaron Jeter HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Womack, J/705; Gas; 13,000; 7 Miles E Elysian Fields
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Alford JB-Birdwell (AW) 1H; Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.); Jackson, TJ/15; Gas; 11,700; 6.5 Miles SW Henderson
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Alford JB-Birdwell (AW) 2H; Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.); Jackson, TJ/15; Gas; 11,700; 6.5 Miles SW Henderson
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Landon 5D; Minden (Rodessa); 6,712; NA; NA; 5.2 Miles SE Henderson