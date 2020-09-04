Drilling
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg Miken Oil, Inc. Elder, W.W. 3 East Texas Van Winkle, M/208 Oil 3,700 1 Mile W Kilgore
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Roberts BF ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Findley, J/247 Gas 11,583 2.8 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Bagley HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A/671 Gas 13,000 11.25 Miles N Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Bagley HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A/671 Gas 13,000 11.25 Miles N Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Bagley HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A/671 Gas 13,000 11.25 Miles N Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Bagley HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A/671 Gas 13,000 11.25 Miles N Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Bagley HV Unit E 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A/671 Gas 13,000 11.25 Miles N Joaquin
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Markey #1 4D Oak Hill (Pettit) Walker, D/866; Injection 10,945 6.8 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Byrd-Cousteau 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E/35 Gas 14,000 3 Miles NW San Augustine
Completions
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Rusk CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Rogers Estate Gas Unit 3PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 11,185 NA 5 Bbls/8 Mcf 5.2 Miles NW Henderson
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P Chapel Hill 6 1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11,913 2 8793 Mcf 12 Miles E Tyler
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P Wilson, David G. 1H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) 11,572 2 2100 Mcf 3 Miles NE Troup