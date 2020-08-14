Drilling
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Sanders ‘A’ HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J/622 Gas 13,000 4.5 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Sanders ‘A’ HV Unit A 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J/622 Gas 13,000 4.5 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Sanders ‘A’ HV Unit A 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J/622 Gas 13,000 4.5 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Centennial GU 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hope, HS/307 Gas 12,300 17.01 Miles NE Carthage
Completions
(County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Buffco Production Inc. Lawson 2 Lake Ferrell (Pettit, Upper) 8,150 NA 6.68 Bbls 1.75 Miles W Avinger
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lawless GU 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,219 2.625 22865 Mcf 15.2 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Colda Farms GU 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,140 2.625 18599 Mcf 5.2 Miles SE Marshall
Panola Glassell Producing Co., Inc. Dunaway Gas Unit 12 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,850 1 218 Mcf 8.5 Miles NE Carthage
Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Kennedy Gas Unit 7H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,056 2 4378 Mcf 3.3 Miles SW Long Branch
Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Wylie Trust 2H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,455 1.25 2471 Mcf 10.6 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Scout Energy Management LLC Crim, L.D./23 East Texas 3,797 NA 1 Bbl 2.9 Miles SW Kilgore