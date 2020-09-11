Drilling
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Caddo Lake (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, TM/11 Gas 12,000 18 Miles SE Marshall
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Caddo Lake (AW) 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, TM/11 Gas 12,000 18 Miles SE Marshall
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Caddo Lake (AW) 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, TM/11 Gas 12,000 18 Miles SE Marshall
Completions
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Colda Farms GU 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,140 2.625 18599 Mcf 15.2 Miles SE Marshall
Nacogdoches Burk Royalty Co., LTD. McDuffie, B.J. Gas Unit 1 Stockman (Cotton Valley) 10,700 .625 4 Mcf 4.7 Miles SE Garrison
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Pitts A Unit 1 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,505 .75 133 Mcf 8 Miles SE Carthage
Panola M.E. Operating & Services, Inc. Greene 1 Carthage (Pettit, Lower) 10,074 NA 8 Bbls/37 Mcf2.5 Miles W Clayton
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Dunns Fort A 1H Aguila Vado (Eagleford) 7,318 16 547 Bbls/141 Mcf; 13.35 Miles SE Franklin
Wood Peak Operating LLC Cronin Unit 524 1H Neuhoff (Paluxy) 5,961 Open 641 Bbls/912 Mcf; 1 Mile NE Hainesville