For activity Aug. 9-15
Drilling
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson AP Operating, Inc. Beeler 1H Salmon, South (Sub-Clarksville) Rucker, R/670 Oil 6,091 13.5 Miles SE Palestine
Limestone Southwest Operating, Inc.-Tyler NM 1213 2 Mexia Varela, P/40 Oil 3,040 1 Mile W Panola
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Guill-Furrh HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville) Shale Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Furrh-Carter HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville) Shale Parker, J/899 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Rusk Buffco Production Inc. Rettig 3 Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) Chisum, E Sr./170 Oil/Gas 10,816 0.8 Mile E Minden
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Byrd-Bly 4H Carthage (Haynesville) Shale Quirk, E/35 Gas 13,100 3 Miles NW San Augustine
Completions
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Loraine McMurrey Trust 3H Madisonville, W. (Woodbine -A-) 7,262 18/64 566.22 Bbls/27 Mcf 13.24 Miles SE Franklin
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Loraine McMurrey Trust 4H Madisonville, W. (Woodbine -A-) 7,264 16 515.11 Bbls/87 Mcf 13.24 Miles SE Franklin
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Loraine McMurrey Trust 5H Madisonville, W. (Woodbine -A-) 7,216 18/64 564.79 Bbls/92 Mcf 13.24 Miles SE Franklin
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Dunns Fort B 1H Aguila Vado (Eagleford) 7,390 20 362 Bbls/106 Mcf 13.34 Miles SE Franklin