DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Roberts TTB ‘H’ 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Findley, J/247 Gas 11,500 2.8 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Penn-J-Baker 5H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Elizabeth/Dawson, NA Gas 10,000 16.9 Miles SE Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Adams-Gulley HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Matthews, J/421 Gas 13,000 6 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Adams-Gulley HV Unit A 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Matthews, J/421 Gas 13,000 6 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola KJ Energy LLC Powell 2H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Willis, S/718 Gas 10,160 14.2 Miles W Carthage
Panola KJ Energy LLC Powell-Todd 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Willis, S/718 Gas 10,160 14.2 Miles W Carthage
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Marsh TD-Collie (AW) 1H Gilmer (Cotton Valley Sands) Esparcia, MA/149 Oil/Gas 11,900 9 Miles SW Gilmer
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Gregg Dallas Production, Inc. Clemens ‘F’ 4 Willow Springs (T.Peak Trans.) 12,437 NA 12 Bbls/35 Mcf 8 Miles NW Longview
Navarro Mud Creek Operating, LLC Henderson, Marvin 2 Nesbett (Rodessa) 6,688 NA 4.50 Bbls 8.3 Miles SE Kerens