DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass ...Rose City Resources, LLC Sands 1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Bird, J/59 Oil 12,400 3.7 Miles NE Lone Star
Cherokee ...Merit Energy Co Shelton 7 Black Bayou (Glen Rose) Durst, J/15 Gas 12,057 2.1 Miles NE Wells
Franklin ...Valence Operating Co. Bullard 1 W.A. Moncrief (Pittsburg) Mosley, JP/308 Oil 9,000 3.7 Miles NE Winnsboro
Gregg ...Dorfman Production Co. Hayes, Claude 1 Willow Springs (Rodessa) Ferguson, D/71 Gas 7,000 Within Longview
Nacogdoches ...Sonerra Resources Corp. Moon Pie 46 Nacogdoches Mora, JM/827 Oil 650 15 Miles SE Nacogdoches
Panola ...R. Lacy Services, LTD. Pearl HV D 4HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) January, SA/358 Gas 12,000 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola ...R. Lacy Services, LTD. Pearl HV E 5HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) January, SA/358 Gas 12,000 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola ...R. Lacy Services, LTD. Opal HV A 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Booker, A/58 Gas 12,000 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola ...R. Lacy Services, LTD. Opal HV B 2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Booker, A/58 Gas 12,000 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola ...Tanos Exploration II, LLC Mauritzen-Brannon 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Johnson, A/349 Oil/Gas 9,675 3.1 Miles SW Clayton
Panola ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lake-Furrh (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, TM/11 Gas 12,111 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola ...Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Collins Unit 16 Carthage (Travis Peak 6296) Smith, B/886 Oil/Gas 8,180 3.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lake-Furrh (AW) 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, TM/11 Gas 12,000 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola ...Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Carthage Gas Unit 9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Forsythe, THW/216 Gas 11,500 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola ...Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Carthage Gas Unit 10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Forsythe, THW/216 Gas 11,500 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Robertson ...BBL Operating Co. LLC Long Tall Sally A 2H Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) Henson, Mrs A/171 Oil 12,500 7 Miles E Hearne
Shelby ...Legacy Reserves Operating Lp USA Cothrom Unit MBS C 8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, JH/493 Gas 12,000 7.9 Miles E Shelbyville
Shelby ...USA Cothrom Unit MBS C USA Cothrom Unit MBS C 11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, JH/493 Gas 12,000 7.9 Miles E Shelbyville
Van Zandt ...Jamex, Inc. Davis, 1 Edgewood (Cotton Valley) Bundy, BT/68 Gas 12,500 1.1 Mile E Edgewood
COMPLETIONS
(County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location)
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Bryson A1 HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,997 2.375 23843 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Bryson A1 HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,894 2.375 24185 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Bryson A1 HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,969 2,375 23969 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Leon ...Oak Energy, LLC Wall Ranch 2H Red Oak (SubClarksville 6060) 7,066 22/64 2219 4.4 Miles SW Centerville
Limestone ...XTO Energy Inc. Tumlinson-NE-Willis Alloc 1H Farrar (Cotton Valley Lime) 12,470 2 7958 3.6 Miles SW Farrar
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Herndon HV West Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,179 2.375 15,525 14.5 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,113 2.375 24317 7 Miles E DeBarry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,011 2.375 18701 7 Miles E DeBarry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,011 2.375 20431 7 Miles E DeBarry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,011 2,375 20431 7 Miles E DeBarry
Panola ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hudson Go 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,161 2.625 20,501 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hudson Go 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,309 2.625 21,172 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
San Augustine ...Aethon Energy Operating LLC KVG-King Alloc 2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,177 32 10274 6.2 Miles NW San Augustine