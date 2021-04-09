DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Freestone Southwest Operating, Inc.-Tyler Ingram Trinity SWD 51 Ingram Trinity (Woodbine) Wylie, T S/661 Injection 4,835 5.4 Miles NW Cayuga
Harrison Merit Energy Co. W.E. JACKSON GAS UNIT 5 Woodlawn (Pettit) White, JE/755 Gas 10,065 2.2 Miles SE Woodlawn
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Baldwin-Mercer (ALLOC) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, W/757 Gas 11.065 6.1 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Baldwin-Mercer (ALLOC) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, W/757 Gas 11.065 6.1 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA COTHROM UNIT HN N 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, W/776 Gas 13,000 4.1 Miles E Shelbyville
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Johnson, B.J. Unit 7 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,655 1.375 559 12.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hudson Go 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,235 2.625 18293 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC Beckworth 13 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,765 16/64 97 Oil/432 Gas 8.6 Miles NE Carthage
Wood Cypress Production, Inc. Fouke 1 Deu Pree (Woodbine) 6,000 NA 100.2 Gas 8.4 Miles NW Hawkins