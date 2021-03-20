DRILLING
There were no new drilling information submitted.
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Jude GU 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,741; 2.25; 12084; 6.5 Miles NW Chireno
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Jude GU 5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,757; 2.25; 11616; 6.5 Miles NW Chireno
Panola; Petroquest Energy, L.L.C; Wiener CV 3 3H; Carthage (Cotton Valley); 9,844; 3.5; 11053; 15.8 Miles E Carthage
Panola; KJ Energy, LLC; Church-Claud Holder 1H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 9,671; 2.5; 4400; 13.6 Miles SW Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Hilliard-AP Liston 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,118; 2.5; 16908; 3.6 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Panola; Sheridan Production Co III, LLC; Hull A-21 Unit A21; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,614; 1; 154; 4.4 Miles E Carthage
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; BSI Hawks-Chanticleers ALLOC B2; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14,405; 1.625; 19481; 11.9 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; KVG-King ALLOC 6HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13.160; 2.25; 12417; 6.1 Miles SW San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; KVG-King ALLOC 5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,529; 2.25; 13033; 6.1 Miles SW San Augustine