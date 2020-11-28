DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Roberts TTB ‘H’ 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Findley, J/247 Gas 11,500 2.8 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh-Mims (AW) 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Findley, J/247 Gas 12,200 14.5 Miles SE Marshall
Nacogdoche Aethon Energy Operating LLC Revolution 9 GU Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ybarbo, JI/60 Gas 12,613 5.7 Miles N Chireno
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corp. Moon 44 Nacogdochesl Mora, JM/827 Oil 650 15 Miles SE Nacogdoches
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Louis-Matthews HV Unit G 7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Matthews, J/421 Gas 13,000 6 Miles SE DeBerry
Wood Valence Operating Co. Bass 1H Como (Rodessa Hill, LO.) Walker, J/607 Oil 8,500 3.8 Miles NE Yantis
Wood Valence Operating Co. Catfish 1H Como (Rodessa Hill, LO.) Walker, J/607 Oil 8,500 3.8 Miles NE Yantis
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Gregg Dallas Production, Inc. Clemens ‘G’ 5 Willow Springs (T.Peak Trans.) 12,542 NA 30 Bbls/26 Mcf 8.5 Miles NW Longview
Leon Contrast Energy, LLC Fossil Wildman Trust Unit No. 2 7H Hilltop Resort (Woodbine) 6,801 28/64 150 Bbls/59 Mcf 7.3 Miles SW Normangee
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Chanticleers DU H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,770 2.325 12607 Mcf 2.2 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Eagles DU B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,074 2.625 12976 Mcf 8.1 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Eagles DU B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,023 2.625 12560 Mcf 8.1 Miles W San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit B 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,500 2.5 15271.7 Mcf 8.1 Miles E Shelbyville