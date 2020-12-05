DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Merit Energy Co Hurd Gas Unit 7 Woodlawn Petti Watkins, L/750 Gas 10,105 0.5 Miles S Woodlawn
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Markey #1 7 Oak Hill (Travis Peak) Quartermas, P/655 Oil/Gas 10,950 6.6 Miles SE Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Anderson Upstream Resource Partners, LLC Howerton 1 Camp Hill (Woodbine, Gas) 5,196 64/6 5 Bbl 4.5 Miles NE Elkhart
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh-Elum-Harper (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,024 2.5 12912 Mcf 15.3 Miles SE Marshall
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Gammel-Nichols (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 11,207 1.875 12817 Mcf 6.5 Miles SW Henderson