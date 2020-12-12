DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Henderson Doughtie Operating Co., LLC Cox 1 Wildcat Muckleroy, CB/954 Oil or Gas 5,600 15.4 Miles SE Athens

Leon Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hannah Watson Rodessa Gas Unit 3 Branton (Rodessa) Frisman, DM/267 Gas 12,360 1.4 Miles NE Jewett

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs. Location

Anderson Upstream Resource Partners, LLC Gilmore, D.L.1 Starbright (Austin Chalk) 5,200 NA 5 Bbls 4.5 Miles NE Elkhart

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Revolution 9 GU 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,996 2.25 16176 Mcf 5.7 Miles N Chireno

Nacogdoches Eagle Valley Development LLC Moss Creek Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,782 2.25 12235 Mcf 5.354 Miles W Chireno

Nacogdoches Burk Royalty Co., LTD. McDuffie, B.J. Gas Unit 1 Appleby, N. (Rod-TP Cons) 10,700 64 8 Bbls/41 Mcf 4.7 Miles SE Garrison

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lake Furrh (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,949 25 21,648 Mcf 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Herndon HV West Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,310 2.375 18239 Mcf 14.5 Miles SE DeBerry

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Byron-Benton (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10,882 2 12558 Mcf 5 Miles SW Henderson

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Byron-Benton (AW) 2H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10,789 2 10581 Mcf 5 Miles SW Henderson

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Gammel-Ras (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 11,083 2.375 15591 Mcf 6.5 Miles SW Henderson

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Penguins DU B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,170 2.375 17955 Mcf 11 Miles SW San Augustine

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from Nov. 29-Dec.5. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.