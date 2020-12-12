DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Henderson Doughtie Operating Co., LLC Cox 1 Wildcat Muckleroy, CB/954 Oil or Gas 5,600 15.4 Miles SE Athens
Leon Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hannah Watson Rodessa Gas Unit 3 Branton (Rodessa) Frisman, DM/267 Gas 12,360 1.4 Miles NE Jewett
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs. Location
Anderson Upstream Resource Partners, LLC Gilmore, D.L.1 Starbright (Austin Chalk) 5,200 NA 5 Bbls 4.5 Miles NE Elkhart
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Revolution 9 GU 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,996 2.25 16176 Mcf 5.7 Miles N Chireno
Nacogdoches Eagle Valley Development LLC Moss Creek Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,782 2.25 12235 Mcf 5.354 Miles W Chireno
Nacogdoches Burk Royalty Co., LTD. McDuffie, B.J. Gas Unit 1 Appleby, N. (Rod-TP Cons) 10,700 64 8 Bbls/41 Mcf 4.7 Miles SE Garrison
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lake Furrh (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,949 25 21,648 Mcf 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Herndon HV West Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,310 2.375 18239 Mcf 14.5 Miles SE DeBerry
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Byron-Benton (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10,882 2 12558 Mcf 5 Miles SW Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Byron-Benton (AW) 2H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10,789 2 10581 Mcf 5 Miles SW Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Gammel-Ras (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 11,083 2.375 15591 Mcf 6.5 Miles SW Henderson
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Penguins DU B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,170 2.375 17955 Mcf 11 Miles SW San Augustine