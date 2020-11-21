DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Panola R. Lacy Services, LTD. Longino 17HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) DuBoise, A Jr/161 Gas 12,000 8.5 Miles N Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Herndon HV West Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, A/360 Gas 12,000 11 Miles SE DeBerry
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Coronado-Cousteau 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) I&GN RR Co/392 Gas 14,000 4 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Coronado-Cousteau 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) I&GN RR Co/392 Gas 13,900 4 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Penguins DU B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Berry, M/59 Gas 20,000 11 Miles SW San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit N 8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, W/776 Gas 12,385 4.1 Miles SE Shelbyville
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Gregg Dallas Production, Inc. Clemens ‘G’ 5 Willow Springs (T. Peak Trans.) 12,542 NA 30 Bbls/26 Mcf 8.5 Miles NW Longview
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh-Elum-Harper (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,024 2.5 12912 Mcf 15.3 Miles SE Marshall
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Talley-Weiss HV Unit 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,083 2.375 15935 Mcf 8.75 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Mesa Minerals HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,157 2.375 20353 Mcf 8.75 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Buffco Production Inc. Young, Minnie Bell 1 Oak Hill (Cotton Valley) 10,500 1 240 Mcf 1 Mile SSW Tatum
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Byron-Benton (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10,882 2 12558 Mcf 5 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Byron-Benton (AW) 2H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10,789 10 581 Mcf 5 Miles SW Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Gammel-Nichols (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 11,207 1.875 12817 Mcf 6.5 Miles SW Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Gammel-Ras (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 11,083 2.375 15591 Mcf 6.5 Miles SW Henderson