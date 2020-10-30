Drilling
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; Watson 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); Hampton, A/453; Oil; 11,545; 7 Miles SW Linden
Harrison; Merit Energy Co.; Peggy R. Pierce Gas Unit 2; Woodlawn (Travis Peak); Clifton, JM/184; Gas; 11,500; 3.3 Miles N Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Elum-Harper (Aw) 1h; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B/30; Gas; 12,100; 15.3 Miles SE Marshall
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Revolution 9 GU 5HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Ybarbo, JI/60; Gas; 13,200; 5.7 Miles N Chireno
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Blue Jay Gas Unit 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Hargis, RA/689; Gas; 13,100; 4.5 Miles SE Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Blue Jay Gas Unit 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Hargis, RA/689; Gas; 13,100; 4.5 Miles SE Martinsville
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Wiener WB-Bounds (AW) 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Kelly, JT/382; Gas; 11,900; 9.2 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Talley-Weiss HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Smith, G/650; Gas; 12,000; 8.75 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Maverick GU 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Reed, D/582; Gas; 11,600; 17.59 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; Pine Wave Energy Partners Op,LLC; Cavin-Lewis Alloc; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Jordan, BC/348; Gas; 10,548; 15.83 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Adams-Gulley HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Matthews, J/421; Gas; 13,000; 6 Miles E DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Adams-Gulley HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Matthews, J/421; Gas; 13,000; 6 Miles E DeBerry
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Wiener WB-Bounds (AW) 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Kelly, JT/382; Gas; 11,900; 9.2 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; KJ Energy, LLC; Powell 1H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); Willis, S/718; Gas; 10,160; 14.2 Miles W Carthage
Rusk; CCI Gulf Coast Upstream LLC; Ackson, Fred B. Unit 4PG; Minden (Travis Peak Cons.); Hamilton, F/373; Oil; 11,080; 6.2 Miles NW Henderson
Completions
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Heather 2; Linden, East (Cotton Valley); 11,610; 48; Oil 40/ Gas 3 Mcf; 4.5 Miles NE Avinger
Gregg; Buffco Production Inc.; Bivins Heirs 1; Bivins Heirs 1; 11,001; NA; 8 Bbls; 1.6 Miles SE Longview
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Mesa Minerals HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,157; 2.375; 20353 Mcf; 8.75 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Mesa Minerals HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,417; 2.375; 19533 Mcf; 8.75 Miles SE DeBerry
Rusk; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; Pool, Vernon Unit 2 PG; Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 10,924; NA; NA; 5 Miles NW Henderson
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Drake 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,275; 2.25; 15048 Mcf; 2.1 Miles NW San Augustine