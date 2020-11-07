DRILLING
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Dallas; TEP Barnett USA, LLC; Childs Kelley AC 1H; Newark, East (Barnett Shale); Reed, W/1193; Oil/Gas; 10,000; 4.67 Miles NE Arlington
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Briggs Gas Unit 4; Woodlawn (Rodessa); Johnson, G/359; Oil/Gas; 9,939; 11 Miles NE Marshall
Navarro; Lotus O&G, LLC; Galahad PG MSL 3; Corsicana (Shallow); Lane, WP/483; Oil/Gas; 1,950; 1 Mile SW Powell
Panola; Pine Wave Energy Partners OP, LLC; Cavin-Lewis ALLOC 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Jordan, BC/348; Gas; 10,448; 15.83 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Mullins, 1HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Tuttle, D/669; Gas; 11,500; 3.5 Miles W DeBerry
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Mullins, 2HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Tuttle, D/669; Gas; 11,500; 3.5 Miles W DeBerry
Panola; Glassell Producing Co., Inc.; Christian, C.O. Heirs Unit 7; Carthage (Pettit, Lower); Nicholson, At/518; Oil/Gas; 8,150; 8.2 Miles NE Carthage
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Byron-Benton (AW) 2H; Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley); Smith, HM/702; Gas; 11,800; 5 Miles SW Henderson
Wood; Cypress Production, Inc.; Fouke 1; Pine Mills (Woodbine); Watkins, GB/630; Oil; 6,000; 8.4 Miles NW Hawkins
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Anderson; Upstream Resource Partners, LLC; Gilmore, D.L. 1; Starbright (Austin Chalk); 5,200; NA; 5 Bbls; 4.5 Miles NE Elkhart
Angelina; Upstream Resource Partners, LLC; Howerton 1; Camp Hill (Woodbine, Gas); 5,196; 64/64; 5 Bbls; 4.5 Miles NE Elkhart
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Medlin-Youngblood HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,258; 2,375; 21424 Mcf; 11 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Talley-Weiss HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,179; 2,375; 16872 Mcf; 8.75 Miles SE DeBerry
Rusk; KJ Energy, LLC; Wilks 2H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 10,418; 1.500; 4258 Mcf; 6.6 Miles NE Minden