Drilling
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Brachi Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Fenner, R/725; Gas; 17,004; 7.5 Miles NE Lufkin
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Brachi Unit 2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Fenner R/725; Gas; 17,004; 7.5 Miles NE Lufkin
Nacogdoches; BP America Production Co.; Pluto Gas Unit 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Kuykendall, A/37; Gas; 19,500; 5.4 Miles SE Chireno
Nacogdoches; BP America Production Co.; Luna Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Mora, JM/827; Gas; 19,500; 6.1 Miles W Chireno
Nacogdoches; BP America Production Co.; Luna Gas Unit 1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Mora, JM/827; Gas; 19,500; 6.1 Miles W Chireno
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Johnson, B.J. Unit 7; Carthage (Travis Peak); Turner, JH/684; Gas; 9,655; 12.5 Miles SE Carthage
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Byron-Benton (AW) 1H; Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley); Smith, HM/ 702; Gas; 11,800; 5 Miles SW Henderson
Completions
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Hill 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); 11,658; 32; 78 Bbls/5 Mcf; 4.2 Miles NE Avinger
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Ashley 1; Linden, East ( Cotton Valley); 11,760; 24; 85 Bbls/15 Mcf; 3 Miles N Avinger
Harrison; Merit Energy Co.; Hurd Gas Unit 8; Woodlawn (Travis Peak); 10,148; 1.25; 820 Mcf; .03 Miles S Woodlawn
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Abney 1215 HV Unit C 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,016; 2.375; 19537 Mcf; 5 Miles SW Waskom
Panola; Glassell Producing Co., Inc.; Dunaway Gas Unit 12; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,850; 1; 218 Mcf; 8.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Talley-Weiss HV Unit 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,083; 2.375; 15935 Mcf; 8.75 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Talley-Weiss HV Unit 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,179; 2.375; 16872 Mcf; 8.75 Miles SE DeBerry
Rusk; KJ Energy, LLC; Wilks 2H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 10,418; 1.5; 4258 Mcf; 6.6 Miles NE Minden
Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P; Chapel Hill 5 1H; Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley); 11,435; 2; 9492 Mcf; 12 Miles E Tyler