Drilling
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Heather 2; Linden, East (Cotton Valley); Isam, LD/560; Oil; 11,800; 4.5 Miles NE Avinger
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Hill 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); Isam, LD/560; Oil; 12,500; 4.2 Miles NE Avinger
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Mavis 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); Peters, J/826; Oil; 11,900; 3.3 Miles NW Avinger
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Harris 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); Hawkins B/451; Oil; 11,700; 4.3 Miles SW Linden
Cherokee; Martin Foree Operating, LLC; SJV 108 Unit 1; Jacksonville, West (Woodbine); Kelker, AD/500; Oil; 5,500; 6.2 Miles N Maydell
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Roberts TTB 'H' 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Findley, J/247; Gas; 12,000; 2.8 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Keller-Lagrone HV Unit B; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Thompson, S/673; Gas; 13,000; 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Sparks HV Unit G 7H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); S Smith/586; Gas; 13,000; 1.5 Miles SW Deberry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Sparks HV Unit H 8H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); S Smith/586; Gas; 13,000; 1.5 Miles SW DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Sparks HV Unit 1 9H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Smith J/586; Gas; 13,000; 1.5 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Sparks HV Unit J 10H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Smith J/586; Gas; 13,000; 1.5 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Louis-Matthews HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Matthew J/421; Gas; 13,000; 6 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Louis-Matthews HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Matthew J/421; Gas; 13,000; 6 Miles SE DeBerry
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Byrd-Baret 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Quirk, E/35; Gas; 14,000; 3 Miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Byrd-Baret 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Quirk, E/35; Gas; 14,000; 3 Miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Coronado-Cousteau 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); I&GN RR CO/392; Gas; 14,000; 4 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Coronado-Cousteau 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); I&GN RR CO/392; Gas; 13,900; 4 Miles W San Augustine
Completions
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Hill 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); 11,658; 32; 78 Bbls/5 Mcf; 4.2 Miles NE Avinger
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Heather 2; Linden, East (Cotton Valley); 11,610; 48; 40 Bbls/3 Mcf; 4.5 Miles NE Avinger
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Ashley 1; Linden, East (Cotton Valley); 11,760; 24; 85 Bbls/15 Mcf; 3 Miles N Avinger
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Keller-Lagrone HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,887; 2.375; 19794 Mcf; 3.5 Miles S DeBerry